Golf shots from every club in the bag paint the picture of a big year: Analysis

Byeong Hun An was two shots behind with four holes to play at the Genesis Championship in South Korea. It was time to make something happen no matter the risk. He was 290 yards away from an elevated green with water on the left. He hit driver off the deck and it was close to perfection, hitting the green and rolling out to 8 feet. An had to settle for birdie, but he went on to beat Tom Kim in a playoff for his second European tour title.