A Golden Valley man has admitted to fatally shooting a man who tried to keep him from fleeing a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis last fall.

Robert D. Hall, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree unintentional murder and attempted robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with killing 21-year-old Kavanian Palmer, of Minneapolis, and trying to carjack a female motorist nearby.

The plea deal calls for Hall to be sentenced to a term of 25 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Hall is expected to serve about 16 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Formal sentencing is scheduled for March 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 12 to West Broadway and North Lyndale Avenue, where they found Palmer down in the intersection shot in the chest. He soon died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Witnesses told police that Hall drove his car through a red light and crashed into a vehicle. Hall ran away as the driver of the second car and two other men chased him.

Witnesses said Hall resisted Palmer and the other men before shooting Palmer.

Hall ran to the nearby Cub Foods, where he allegedly opened the woman's car door and tried to steal her car.

Witnesses detained Hall until police arrived. A gun fell out of his pocket, and witnesses took Hall's bullet-resistant vest and a backpack containing narcotics.

Palmer's death forced the County Attorney's Office to dismiss a separate murder case because he had been the key witness for the prosecution to a shooting last summer in north Minneapolis.

Lacey Severins, spokeswoman for the County Attorney's Office, said that Palmer's death "was unrelated to the [murder] case" that had been filed against another man.