As a Realtor, Joe Grunnet is used to matching buyers with homes to fit their style and lifestyle.

For his own family, he and his wife and three kids found the ideal place to relax and unwind in a new contemporary house in Golden Valley. Built by Streeter Custom Builder in 2018, the 4,800-square-foot house that is now on the market has amenities the kids love.

One of the stars of the show: an outdoor saltwater pool. While not as common as traditional pools, saltwater pools have gained favor for lower chlorine levels and water that is softer.

A basketball court in the basement has hoops that stand 6 to 7 feet, the perfect height for teaching children the sport, Grunnet said. The court with maple flooring was also great for when the children wanted to bike or partake in other recreational activities during winter months.

"It's an area where kids can be kids and play around," Grunnet said.

Built to play and relax

The home is unique in that it feels open and welcoming from front to back, indoors and out, said Bill Costello, chief executive and chief operating officer of Streeter Custom Builder, who worked on the home.

A large porch area has retractable screens that deter pesky mosquitoes but can be wound up on bugless breezy days. There's also a built-in gas grill, television and hot tub in the outdoor spaces.

"There are areas to retreat and gather that provide a life balance," Costello said.

Inside, the kitchen caters to the home chef with an oversized stove and hood, deep sink and a walk-in pantry. The refrigerator and dishwasher are hidden in the white cabinetry, keeping in line with the home's sleek, modern look.

The open floor plan makes it easy to entertain with the living and dining areas flowing together. Floor-to-ceiling patio doors lead to the pool area.

The primary bath was built to be one of the most relaxing areas in the house, Costello added. There's a spa shower with three nozzles, a large soaking tub, heated floors and ample cabinetry to tuck away towels and supplies.

Shining through

Even with big windows that let in lots of light, the family still felt they had a lot of privacy from all the trees on the property. That includes an aspen in the front yard, positioned to grow through a circular cutout in the roofline.

While enjoying everything the home had to offer, the family also took advantage of numerous bike trails and being near Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

"We loved the home and all the memories we had of entertaining people inside it," Grunnet said. "We'll be sad to leave it, but we are ready to start a new chapter in our lives."

Joe Grunnet (joe@drgmpls.com; 612-324-4414) of DRG has the $2.695 million listing. At the time of publication, an offer on the home is pending.