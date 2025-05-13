Golden swords and Arabian horses: Saudi Arabia's crown prince gives Trump a lavish royal welcome

WASHINGTON — The fist bump seems so long ago.
Three years after Joe Biden's cursory greeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Donald Trump luxuriated in an extravagant royal welcome as he arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Concerns about human rights and fossil fuels in the oil-rich autocracy were nowhere on the agenda. Instead the day was all about cutting deals and celebrating a personal relationship that has endured through scandal and political turmoil.
''I really believe we like each other a lot,'' Trump said as they sat on golden chairs under elaborate chandeliers in the royal palace. During a speech later in the day, the president described Prince Mohammed as an ''incredible man" and ''my friend.''
The feeling was clearly mutual. The crown prince addressed his guest as ''my dear President Trump," and the Saudis played his campaign anthems — ''God Bless the U.S.A.'' and '' YMCA '' — during his appearance at an investment forum.
For the U.S. Republican president, the visit was a return to the international stage after his comeback victory in last year's election. Although he recently attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, Saudi Arabia was originally intended to be his initial overseas destination, just like in his first term. It served as a gilded debut for a foreign policy focused on securing cash infusions for American businesses.
Trump pumped his fist as he stepped out of Air Force One, then descended the stairs to shake hands with Prince Mohammed, who greeted his guest on the tarmac in a rare display of respect.
The crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, has been eager to rehabilitate his global image after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence officials accused him of ordering. He's also seeking an economic revival for the kingdom to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, and the occasion was an opportunity to demonstrate that the floodgates for investment were open again.