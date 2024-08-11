Golden Steph: Curry's late barrage seals another Olympic men's basketball title, as US beats France

''I think we might be the only team in the world whose fans are ashamed of them if they get a silver medal,'' said Kerr, the Golden State coach whose two-summer run with the U.S. ends with a 21-3 record and Olympic gold — 11-0 this summer. ''That's the pressure that we face. But our players, and you saw Steph, they love the pressure. They appreciate this atmosphere and they were fantastic.''