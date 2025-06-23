Golden State Warriors help transform lives of incarcerated men through coaching program

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One day last fall, Ray Woodfork found himself being challenged to a fight by a fellow inmate half his age on the grounds of Solano State Prison.
Woodfork would have been tempted not so long ago. The Golden State Warriors have helped turn him toward a different way of thinking.
This time, the once-aspiring college basketball player, who was serving as referee for the prison football league that day, immediately made it clear he had no interest in an altercation. Woodfork said he chose to walk away and return to his dorm.
He acknowledges had he fought there's no way he would now be part of a peer mentoring program or have a chance for the governor to review his case.
And Woodfork certainly wouldn't be a certified basketball coach either if adrenaline and anger had won out.
''I was just like, ‘That's not who I am, that's not what I'm about,' and I walked away,'' Woodfork recalled. ''It's hard to do, because the flesh wants to do that.''
The incident happened before Week 5 of a six-week program run by youth coaches from the Warriors Basketball Academy as part of the Twinning Project that is teaching incarcerated men at Solano coaching skills and showing them there is the chance for meaningful transformation.
Woodfork successfully utilized a skill learned in the program: palms down.