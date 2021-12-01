INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden and Jair Bolden each posted 15 points as Butler got past Saginaw Valley State 68-57 on Tuesday night.
Jayden Taylor added 11 points and Aaron Thompson had six assists for Butler (5-3).
Delano Smith had 12 points for the Cardinals. James Toohey and Maurice Barnett each had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
