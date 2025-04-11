Golden Knights take another step toward clinching Pacific Division with 2-1 win over Kraken

LAS VEGAS — Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights and Vegas took another step toward clinching the Pacific Division with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
The Golden Knights would have secured the division, but Los Angeles remained alive with a 6-1 win over Anaheim. Vegas has a six-point lead with three games remaining; the Kings have four games left. A regulation victory by the Golden Knights or regulation loss by the Kings over that span will give Vegas the division and home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Against Seattle, Adin Hill made 24 saves.
The Kraken scored on a wacky sequence when Jordan Eberle hit the left post and chased after his rebound. As he slid into the net, teammate Jared McCann knocked in the puck while standing at the right post. Joey Daccord had 23 saves.
Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl played his first game since suffering an upper-body injury March 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He didn't have any shots.
Vegas is 9-2-1 in its past 12 games.
Takeaways
Kraken: Seattle failed to take advantage of opportunities, not capitalizing on 10 high-danger chances over the first two periods, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Kraken had none in the third.