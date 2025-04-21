Golden Knights hope their depth wears down the Wild and leads to a deep postseason run

The Hurricanes scored the game's first three goals and at one point late in the second period had a 4-to-1 shot advantage, with only Nico Hischier's 4-on-4 score avoiding the shutout. The shot edge going to Carolina wasn't a surprise for Keefe, though he pointed to the fact the Devils have to do a better job of getting the puck out of their end to start transition chances and negate the Hurricanes' aggressive forecheck.