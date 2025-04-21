Golden Knights hope their depth wears down the Wild and leads to a deep postseason run

Is it beginning to look a lot like 2023?
The Golden Knights rolled all four lines that year, overwhelming opponents with their depth in winning the Stanley Cup.
Vegas opened this year's playoffs Sunday night by doing much the same in its 4-2 victory over the Wild.
All four lines played more than 10 minutes at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick, and none more than Jack Eichel's top three going for 12:49. Minnesota relied heavily on its top line, which saw 17:22 of action at 5-on-5, while the other lines each played fewer than nine minutes.
The Golden Knights hope that will be the theme as well for Game 2 on Tuesday (11 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Las Vegas.
''Last night talking about the minutes, if (Eichel) doesn't have to play 22 minutes every night for us to win, that's going to keep him fresher as we go along here and give us a good opportunity to have better matchup situations,'' Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said.
Eichel, who led the Golden Knights with a career-high 94 points this season, played 17:12.
The Wild's top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each were on the ice for more than 20 minutes, though they were effective. Boldy scored both Minnesota goals and Kaprizov assisted on each.