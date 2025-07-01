Golden Knights get Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade from the Maple Leafs, AP source says

''After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it's been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life,'' Pietrangelo said. "This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.''