Golden Knights and Wild healthy at the right time as they meet in NHL playoffs

LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone was coming back from a lacerated spleen, Tomas Hertl was still trying to find his form after knee surgery and Alex Pietrangelo underwent an appendectomy as the playoffs neared.
The Golden Knights, according to NHL Injury Viz, led the league in man games lost to injury with 476. Last year, their season ended in a seven-game, first-round loss to Dallas.
The situation is considerably different this year as the Golden Knights prepare to open their first round series Sunday night against Minnesota. Vegas had 210 man games lost this season.
''Not only are we healthier, I think we're more just dialed in,'' Stone said. ''A few guys entered the lineup in the playoffs who hadn't played for a month or two months. We were trying to find chemistry. This year, I don't think we're really trying to find chemistry.''
The Golden Knights won their fourth Pacific Division title in eight years and captured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. That set up Vegas against the Wild, who won the top wild card after going through their share of injuries this season.
Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin each missed more than 30 games, but the Wild have become healthy at the right time. They had their entire roster available for the final regular-season game on Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 10.
''When you look around the room and you're missing pieces, it wears on you,'' Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "It's noticeable. Everyone's going to say keep moving forward, next man up, but you take away (Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl from Edmonton, it's a different-looking team. So we get them back now, and I think it's something maybe we can use to our advantage that Vegas hasn't seen before.''
Scoring in bunches