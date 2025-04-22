Gold soars to a new high as economic uncertainty deepens. Here's what to know

NEW YORK — As economic uncertainty deepens worldwide, gold prices have notched more and more record highs.
That's because gold sales can rise sharply when anxious investors seek ''safe havens'' for parking their money. Gold's current rally arrives as U.S. President Donald Trump 's announces new tariffs on economic allies and foes alike, roiling financial markets and threatening to reignite inflation for families and businesses alike.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said that outlooks for economies worldwide, including the U.S., have significantly worsened in the wake of Trump's sweeping tariffs and the uncertainty they have created. And Trump's recent threats suggesting he can remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have only put investors more on edge.
If trends continue, analysts say the price of gold could continue to climb into unprecedented territory.
Here's what to know.
What's the price of gold today?
The going price for New York spot gold hit a record $3,424.24 per troy ounce — the standard for measuring precious metals — as of close Monday. That's about $1,097 higher than a year ago.
The price of spot gold is up more than 30% since the start of 2025, per the data firm FactSet. By contrast, the stock market has tumbled. The benchmark S&P 500 is down over 12% this year.