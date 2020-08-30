At the beginning of April, Steve Swanson drove from his home in Glen Ellyn, Ill., to his office in Chicago. He told himself it was just a one-time thing, a visit necessitated by his need to collect files not accessible by computer.

But it was more than that. It was a fix.

Within two weeks, he was going to his office regularly, three or four times a week.

Swanson, 53, is a lawyer. But his profession is irrelevant to this story. Our professions are often irrelevant in explaining why — despite everything we might have believed until mid-March, when many of our emotional associations with the office turned from irritations to sepia-toned good-old-days nostalgia — some of us long to return to our physical places of work.

Swanson is single and moved a few years ago from the city back to the suburb where he was raised. He now lives two blocks away from his parents and close to many friends from high school and college. But in March he saw no one, including his parents, whom he worried about infecting. It was just him and Marty, a 17-year-old cat.

“It really started to feel like the walls were closing in,” Swanson said.

He’s a man of rituals. He prides himself on doing the same thing at the same time every day. He’s also known for showing up at work when other people opt to stay home to sit out a snowstorm.

But there he was amid the quarantine: home, alone, bored. “Something needed to change,” he said.

As a lawyer, Swanson had essential worker status. So he wasn’t violating any rules by going in. At the same time, he realized from the get-go that it was hardly “essential” for him to be there, especially because he still was taking meetings over Zoom and attending court hearings by computer.

But going to the office was his self-care.

“What I found was there is a certain comfort in the routine of going into the office,” he said. “The routine of it made me feel like the pandemic wasn’t controlling me.”

On any given day, Swanson can be found seated (mask at the ready, hands recently washed, anti-bacterial sanitizer in pocket) at his paper-strewn desk in his office in downtown Chicago.

An another time, he might have said that days at his desk are more mundane than those spent in court or traveling to depositions. But that sort of thing is not available to him right now, and currently even the commute itself brings interactions. Like with the guy at the gas station where he stops in the morning to buy coffee. Or the security guards in the lobby of the building.

“One day, the security said I was the only person in the building. I was glad to see the lockdown was working,” he said. “That made me feel like, ‘OK, we’re making some progress.’ ”