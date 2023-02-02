Going down to the Crossroads

Exploring the Delta Blues Trail with two Mississippians-turned-Minnesotans.
By Jerry Holt
February 2, 2023 — 8:53am
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, 75 (standing at right) owner of the Blue Front Cafe, talked with his brother Carey Holmes, 82, in front of the cafe in Bentonia, Miss. The cafe is on the Mississippi Blues Trail and is considered the oldest active surviving juke joints in Mississippi.
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes owner of the Blue Front Cafe gave a small concert for group of German blues tourists in Bentonia, Miss.
An old photo of owner Jimmy “Duck” Homes hangs on the wall of the Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Miss.
German blues tourists outside the Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Miss. The cafe is on the Mississippi Blues Trail and is considered the oldest active surviving juke joints in Mississippi.
The village of shotgun style rooms at the Shack Up Inn in Clarksdale, Miss.
The old cotton gin at the Dockery Plantation. The 25,600-acre cotton plantation and sawmill located in Dockery, Miss. is regarded as the place where the Delta Blues was born. Blues musician-residents at the Dockery have included Charley Patton, Robert Johnson, and Howling Wolf.
Portrait of Akeem Kemp of the Akeem Kemp Band in the cotton field outside the Shack Up Inn in Clarksdale, Miss.
Two tourists walked past a mural of Muddy Waters painted on the windows of the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Miss.
A black granite marker engraved with B.B. King’s signature is the centerpiece of a memorial courtyard outside the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Miss. B.B. King died May 14, 2015 when he was 89.
A grave marker for Robert Johnson at the Little Zion Church in Greenwood, Miss. where most sources indicate he is buried. Robert Johnson is recognized as a master of the blues, particularly the Delta blues style. He died in 1938.
Street scene in Clarksdale, Miss.
Locals enjoyed street music in Helena, Ark. at the 2022 King Biscuit Festival.
Leon Atkins, better known as “Little Jimmy Reed,” 84, is considered one of original Louisiana bluesmen. Reed played in Helena, Ark. at the 2022 King Biscuit Festival.
Mavis Staples, 83, and her band played the main stage in Helena, Ark. at the 2022 King Biscuit Festival.
Calving Brown, lead singer of Jake and the Pearl Street Jumpers, posed for a portrait at the historic Dockery Plantation. The 25,600-acre cotton plantation and sawmill located in Dockery, Mississippi is regarded as the place where the Delta Blues was born. The band has been playing blues in Cleveland, MS for 45 years.
The Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Miss. One of the club owners is Morgan Freeman.
James “Super Chikan” Johnson, the nephew of Big Jack Johnson, played at Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Miss.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 23, a native of Clarksdale who won a Grammy award for best contemporary blues album, shook hands with fans at the annual Pinetop Perkins Homecoming.
Open mic night at a packed house at Red’s Lounge, an authentic juke joint in the Arts & Culture District of downtown Clarksdale, Miss.
Akeem Kemp played for a packed house at Red’s Lounge, an authentic juke joint in the Arts & Culture District of downtown Clarksdale, Miss.
Bluesman Lucious Spiller, plays for a packed house at Red’s Lounge, an authentic juke joint in the Arts & Culture District of downtown Clarksdale, Miss.
A packed house at Red’s Lounge, an authentic juke joint in the Arts & Culture District of downtown Clarksdale, Miss.
Terry “Big T” Williams played for a packed house at Red’s Lounge, an authentic juke joint in the Arts & Culture District of downtown Clarksdale, Miss.
Blues guitar and harmonica player Watermelon Slim, (William P. Homans III), played for a packed house at Red’s Lounge, an authentic juke joint in the Arts & Culture District of downtown Clarksdale, Miss.