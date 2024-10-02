Goff's perfect night and Daniels' fast start contribute to record pace for completion percentage

This is just the eighth time in NFL history that a player threw at least two TD passes and had a passer rating of at least 105 in each of the first four games of the season. In five of those previous seven instances, the player ended the season as MVP with Aaron Rodgers winning in 2011 and 2020, Tom Brady in 2007, Peyton Manning in 2013 and Matt Ryan in 2016. Brady also did it in 2015 and Russell Wilson in 2020 without winning MVP.