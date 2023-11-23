DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff struggled to move his offense consistently for the second game in five days.

Goff lost a career-high three fumbles in the 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

''I've got some time here to look at a couple of things and see where we can get a little more efficient," coach Dan Campbell. ''At the same time, this is the same team that's been here all year — offense, defense.

''Goff is the same quarterback. If we clean a couple things up, I think we'll get back in a rhythm and be just fine.''

In the Lions' 31-26 win over the Bears on Sunday, Goff threw three interceptions for the first time in three years with the franchise.

''The turnovers in the first half have certainly been a problem the last two games that put us behind and subsequently it's part of the reason we lost today,'' Goff said. ''The efficiency and how well you'd like to play on offense can certainly go up. The last two games is not to our standard."

Campbell insisted he's not in a panic mode as the NFC North-leading Lions (8-3) lost some of their cushion in the division race.

Goff takes responsibility for the turnovers.

''Can always do that better and yeah, it's a part of my job,'' he said.

Goff fumbled and lost the ball in the first quarter on a second-and-12 play at the Detroit 23-yard line, when the ball was knocked out as he was attempting to throw it. The play was reviewed and the call stood. It was recovered by Green Bay's Jonathan Owens and returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

On the Lions' next possession, Goff scrambled up the middle for 2 yards, then fumbled and the Packers' Karl Brooks recovered.

Early in the fourth quarter, Goff was sacked by Rashan Gary and fumbled. Gary, who tied a career high with three sacks, made the recovery.

The Packers pressured Goff throughout the game, sacking him three times and hitting him 12 times.

''I don't blame our O-line as the reason for that at all," Goff said. ''I probably could've got rid of the ball a bit quicker on some of those as well."

Goff and the offense came out firing in the third quarter on a seven-play drive ending with a 6-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery and a 2-point conversion by the running back to close the gap to 23-14.

In the fourth quarter, Goff was 1 of 3 on fourth downs, including one that ended with his fumble.

''Everything has to start with the turnovers, we can't turn the ball over,'' Campbell said. ''We have to find a way to get takeaways, let's start there and figure the rest out."

