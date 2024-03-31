LOS ANGELES — The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as '' Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire '' roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.

The monster mash-up from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year, falling just short of the the $81.5 million debut of ''Dune: Part 2.''

Projections had put the the opening weekend of ''Godzilla x Kong: Frozen Empire'' at closer to $50 million.

Last week's No. 1 at the box office, '' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,'' was second with $15.7 million for a two-week total of $73.4 million.

'' Dune: Part Two '' stayed strong in its fifth week, falling in the third spot with an $11.1 million take and a domestic total of 252.4 million.

The last matchup of the two monsters from Warner Bros. and Legendary, 2021's ''Godzilla vs. Kong,'' had a much smaller opening weekend of $48.5 million, but that was a huge number for a film slowed by the coronavirus pandemic and released simultaneously on HBO Max.

The newer film had the second biggest opening of the studios' broader MonsterVerse franchise. ''Godzilla'' brought in $93.2 million in 2014.

Estimated ticket sales are for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. ''Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,'' 80 million.

2. ''Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,'' $15.7 million.

3. ''Dune: Part Two," $11.1 million.

4. ''Kung Fu Panda 4,'' $10.2. million.

5. ''Immaculate,'' $3.3 million.

6. ''Arthur the King,'' $2.4 million.

7. ''Late Night With the Devil,'' $2.2 million.

8. ''Tillu Square,'' $1.8 million.

9. ''Crew,'' $1.5 million.

10. ''Imaginary,'' $1.4 million.