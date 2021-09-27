ATLANTA — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood.
Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
Television news footage showed them grazing outside a furniture store along a busy thoroughfare. They were eventually caught and removed.
Police said no one was injured.
