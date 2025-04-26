Goaltenders in the spotlight for Jets-Blues, Hurricanes-Devils, Capitals-Canadiens and Kings-Oilers

Goaltending is firmly in the spotlight for the four first-round NHL playoff series that resume Sunday — all in different ways.
Winnipeg's likely Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck, has a chance to bounce back after getting pulled in a blowout loss at St. Louis. And it's not just about one game but the perception that Hellebuyck isn't the same goaltender in the playoffs.
Carolina may have a decision to make in net after Frederik Andersen had a great game but gave up a soft goal to lose in double overtime at New Jersey. If Andersen feels good to go after stopping 34 of 37 shots, coach Rod Brind'Amour figures there's no reason to switch to Pyotr Kochetkov.
Washington and Montreal could have no choice but to start backups after each of their No. 1 goalies got injured. Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson got knocked out when teammate Dylan Strome bowled him over in the third period of a 6-3 loss on Friday night, while the Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault exited in the second with a lower-body injury and gave way to Jakub Dobes.
Edmonton overcame shaky goaltending to get back in it against Los Angeles thanks to Evander Kane's tying goal and Evan Boucher's winner on the power play 10 seconds later. But journeyman Calvin Pickard still needs to be better in Game 4 to even up that series.
After the Blues, Devils, Canadiens and Oilers were down 2-0 in their respective series, they all avoided a sweep and showed they won't go down without a fight.
Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
When/Where to Watch: Game 4, Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT (TBS)