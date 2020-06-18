Amanda Leveille, the goalie who helped the Whitecaps win the 2019 NWHL championship and led the team to this year’s title game, re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 season.

Leveille, 26, ranked second in the NWHL in goals-against average (2.08), save percentage (.935) and wins (16) in 2019-20 as the Whitecaps advanced to the championship game, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. She had three shutouts in the regular season and blanked the Metropolitan Riveters 1-0 on 28 saves in the league semifinals.

“My NWHL experience can be summed up in the crease at TRIA Rink,” Leveille said in a statement. “I hear the PA announcer say, ‘Welcome, your Minnesota Whitecaps!’ and our fans get loud. To my side is a young goaltender that I coach, because we include the players of the future in our game. I cannot thank the NWHL enough for those heartfelt moments.’’

A three-time NCAA champion for the Gophers, Leveille backstopped the Whitecaps to the Isobel Cup as an expansion team in 2019 when she posted a 13-4 record with a 1.96 GAA and .929 save percentage. The three-time NWHL all-star also won the Isobel Cup with the Buffalo Beauts in 2017 and was the league’s goaltender of the year in 2018.

“Lev is a competitive athlete and her teammates know she will come to each game ready to give her best,” Whitecaps co-head coach Ronda Engelhardt said. “She always challenges herself to grow as a player.’’

The NWHL plans to start its 2020-21 season in November, with the six teams playing a 20-game schedule.