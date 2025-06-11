GM to invest $4 billion to shift some production from Mexico to the US

GM said late Tuesday that the investment will be made over the next two years and is for its gas and electric vehicles. The company will add production of the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Equinox, which are made in Mexico, to two American plants starting in 2027. The Blazer will be produced at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, while the Equinox will be made at its Kansas City, Kansas facility.