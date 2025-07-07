GM Stone thrilled to add Kevin Durant to Rockets despite tough decision to move on from Jalen Green

HOUSTON — Adding a player of Kevin Durant's caliber was too valuable an opportunity for the Houston Rockets to pass up, even though it meant moving on from Jalen Green just four seasons after they drafted him second overall.
Durant was officially acquired from Phoenix on Sunday in a complicated seven-team transaction that sent Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns and brought Clint Capela back to Houston from the Hawks.
General manager Rafael Stone is thrilled to add the future Hall of Famer, who will turn 37 in September, to a team which made a huge leap last season to earn the second seed in the Western Conference.
Asked Monday why he wanted to add Durant to the team, Stone smiled broadly before answering.
''He's Kevin Durant,'' Stone said. ''He's just — he's really good. He's super-efficient. He had a great year last year. He's obviously not 30 anymore, but he hasn't really fallen off and we just think he has a chance to really be impactful for us.''
But trading Green to get him was not an easy decision for Stone, Houston's general manager since 2020.
''Jalen's awesome, he did everything we asked,'' Stone said. ''He's a wonderful combination of talent and work ethic along with being just a great human being. And any time that you have the privilege to work with someone who is talented and works really hard and is really nice, you should value it. And organizationally we've valued him tremendously, so yeah very hard.''
Green was criticized for his up-and-down play during the postseason when the Rockets were eliminated by the Warriors in seven games in the first round. But Green had improved in each of his four seasons in Houston, leading the team in scoring last season and playing all 82 games in both of the past two seasons.