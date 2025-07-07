GM Stone thrilled to add Kevin Durant to Rockets despite tough decision to move on from Jalen Green

''His work ethic is just awesome,'' Stone said. ''The speed at which he goes, not in a game … but the speed at which he practices and the intensity at which he practices is something that has made him great over the years and it started when he was very young. So of all the things that I hope rubs off, that's the main one I think is that practice makes perfect. And I think one of the reasons he's had such an excellent career is because of the intensity with which he works day in day out.''