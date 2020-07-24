In releasing its 2019 Sustainability Report, General Motors provided new details of its upcoming flood of electric vehicles.

GM has promised to bring at least 20 new electric vehicles to market by 2023. The company has said it plans for additional models beyond that, with a vision of an all-electric future to support its mantra of “zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion.”

“Transitioning to all-electric vehicles is central to a zero-emissions future,” said GM CEO Mary Barra in the opening statement of the report. “Our new, flexible platform and Ultium battery system will help us build EVs across all our brands. By mid-decade, we expect to sell a million EVs a year across our global markets.”

In the report, GM said its luxury brand Cadillac will see new all-electric SUVs that mirror many of its internal combustion engine models already in the lineup. For example, the report said Cadillac will reveal an electric “globally sized luxury three-row SUV.” That matches the description of its current XT6 SUV, a detail not previously disclosed.

Also new, Cadillac will offer an all-electric SUV “similar to today’s Cadillac XT4.” Another hint at Cadillac’s upcoming EV lineup is a statement in the report that there will be a full-size, three-row luxury SUV that reflects the iconic Escalade.

Finally, GM has previously said it will hand-build a vehicle called the Celestiq, but in the report GM disclosed that only six of them will be made per week.

Here are the coming EVs that are listed in its Sustainability Report.

Cadillac: The Lyriq SUV, to start production in 2022; a globally sized luxury three-row SUV; an SUV similar to today’s Cadillac XT4; a full-size, three-row luxury SUV that reflects elements of the Escalade, and the Celestiq handmade ultraluxury EV.

GMC: A Hummer EV pickup truck that will offer 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and 0 to 60 mile per hour acceleration in three seconds, and the Hummer EV SUV, built off the EV truck but configured as off-road capable.

Chevrolet: A midsize SUV targeted to U.S. customers; a pickup, and a Bolt that features an SUV design inspired by the Chevy Blazer and offers Super Cruise driver assistance — the first vehicle outside of Cadillac to do so.

Buick: An SUV with conventional crossover proportions that maximize interior space and cargo, and an SUV with a greater emphasis on form and fashion.

Additionally: A self-driving Cruise Origin, which will be the first production vehicle from GM’s partnership with Honda.

GM is investing $2.2 billion to retool its Detroit-Hamtramck plant to assemble all-electric vehicles. (GM insiders have dubbed the plant “Factory Zero” because the cars it will build will all have zero emissions.) It will start building the electric GMC Hummer next year, then the Cruise Origin.

In its Sustainability Report, GM said it will allocate more than $20 billion of capital and engineering resources to its electric and autonomous vehicle programs between now and 2025.

GM said that by 2030, half of the content on each of its new vehicles will be sourced from “non-virgin” or recycled items. It is also studying using bio-based materials such as algae in future cars.

Other goals: By 2025, GM plans for 90% of its global facilities to produce zero waste. By 2030, all of the company’s U.S. plants will run on renewable energy, and by 2040, all of the global plants will do so.