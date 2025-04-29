GM recalls nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC cars due to engine failure risks

An investigation by GM has found 28,102 complaints or incidents across the U.S. related to engine failure of these vehicles between April 2021 and February 2025, including 14,332 reports that alleged loss of propulsion, NHTSA documents note. The probe also identified alleged reports of 12 crashes and 12 injuries, as well as 42 fires — but noted that causes were not always clear and that ''all specifically alleged injuries," for example, were "minor or non-physical, and most were not crash related.''