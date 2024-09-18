GM offering adapters to help electric vehicle owners access Tesla chargers

The company is not the only automaker to start using Tesla's network. In February Ford announced that its EV owners could use much of Tesla's network, as long as they used an adapter that the company provided for free and began shipping in March. Rivian said in 2023 that it would be joining Tesla's network this year, with existing vehicles needing an adapter. The company said at the time that vehicles made in 2025 and beyond would come standard with a Tesla charging port.