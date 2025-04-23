GM Loomis: Saints lacking 'clarity' on QB Derek Carr's 'shoulder issue'

METAIRIE, La. — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed for the first time on Wednesday that starting quarterback Derek Carr does have a shoulder ''issue," but he declined to discuss specifics or forecast Carr's playing status for the upcoming season.
''We're hoping to get some resolution and some clarity on that in the near future," Loomis said. "And when we do, I'll report back to you. Otherwise, I don't have anything more on Derek.''
Loomis also sidestepped a question about whether he believes the Saints' starting QB for 2025 is currently on the roster.
''I'm not going to answer that," Loomis began, "because that will just lead to a bunch of speculation, whichever way I answer it.''
The issue first arose when NFL.com, citing an anonymous source, reported on April 11 that Carr might need shoulder surgery which could cause him to miss part or all of the upcoming season.
The report did not state which shoulder Carr injured or how he injured it. Carr's agent, Timothy Younger, did not return multiple messages from the Associated Press about the matter. And until Wednesday, the Saints had not addressed it, either.
Loomis declined to say when he first learned of the injury or explain his understanding of how it happened.
Car, who is 14-13 in two seasons as a Saints starter, injured the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in 2023, but never missed a game because of it. Carr missed seven games in 2024, but because of oblique and hand injuries.