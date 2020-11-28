BOONE, N.C. — James Lewis Jr. scored 12 points and Sasha Glushkov had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Appalachian State to a 105-23 win over Carver College on Friday night.
CJ Huntley added 10 points and Michael Eads had six rebounds for Appalachian State (2-0).
Lawrence Simmons scored six points and Stephon Augusta grabbed six rebounds for the Cougars.
