NICEVILLE, Fla. — Ques Glover had 24 points as Samford defeated McNeese 83-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday.
Glover made all 11 of his foul shots and distributed six assists. Jaden Campbell added 19 points for Samford (5-1), Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Jacob Tryon scored 10.
Myles Lewis scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-4). Kellon Taylor scored 13 and TJ Moss 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
