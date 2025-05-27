Glover says players can skirt the driver test. USGA chief says that isn't the case

The Korn Ferry Tour will have a new tournament in South Carolina next year. The Colonial Life Charity Classic will be May 14-17 at The Woodcreek Club near Columbia. It will be the second Korn Ferry Tour event in South Carolina, which also has two PGA Tour stops. ... The Senior PGA Championship is moving to The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, for the next three years starting in 2026. The senior major will be played April 16-19, getting it off the crowded May calendar. It was held this year after the PGA Championship and was the second straight week of a PGA Tour Champions major. ... Ben Griffin became the first player in 10 years to make eagle on the first hole of the final round and go on to win. Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. ... Colonial runner-up Matti Schmid and Bud Cauley, who closed with a 67 to finish third, earned spots in the Memorial this week.