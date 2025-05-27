Glover says players can skirt the driver test. USGA chief says that isn't the case

DUBLIN, Ohio — Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover says players have found a way to beat the system by handing the USGA a backup driver if they get picked for random testing on the thinness of the clubface.
That didn't bother Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, who says it's not that easy.
''We keep serial numbers of the driver that were given us, and 90% of the drivers that were given us in those practice facilities when we test are played on the first tee,'' Whan said Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Women's Open in Wisconsin. ''And we expect 10% of players to be making changes, anyway.
''I don't think that's a real concern for us.''
Glover got some attention on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show when he said the test is not stringent enough because only about 30 drivers are randomly selected for testing. And he mentioned another loophole.
''I've been trying to think all morning and all day how to say this without sounding like it's going to sound, but most guys don't give them their real driver, anyway,'' Glover said when asked why the USGA didn't just test drivers of every player. ''They give them their backup just in case.
''I know a lot of guys, they keep two drivers in their bag just in case,'' he said. "'Hey, oh, yeah, it's this one. It's this one right here. Yeah, do this, test this one.'''
The driver testing has been going on for years because after hundreds of swings, the face gets too thin for USGA standards without the players or manufacturers being aware.