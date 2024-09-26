Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're easily modified, report says

The report also found that recoveries of Polymer80 ghost guns — untraceable, unassembled firearms that can be purchased online — increased nearly 1,200% across 28 cities over the past five years. Those numbers have started trending downward following the implementation of a new federal rule and a wave of state legislation banning the weapons, according to the report. Polymer80, once a leading manufacturer of ghost guns in the U.S., also shut down operations last month after a deluge of lawsuits.