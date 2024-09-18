Global vaccine alliance GAVI to buy 500,000 doses of mpox vaccine

Congo issued an emergency approval of the vaccine, which has already been used in Europe and the United States in adults. Adults in Equateur, South Kivu and Sankuru, the three most affected provinces, will be vaccinated first, starting on Oct. 2, Cris Kacita Osako, coordinator of Congo's Monkeypox Response Committee, told The Associated Press. For the moment, the rollout will be reserved for adults, with priority targeted groups being those who have been in close contact with infected people and sex workers.