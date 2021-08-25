BEIJING — Global stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

London and Frankfurt advanced in early trading while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris declined.

Wall Street futures edged higher after the S&P 500 index set its second record in two weeks on Tuesday.

Investors are betting on an "absence of aggressive taper signals" when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, Mizuho Bank's Venkateswaran Lavanya said in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and other stimulus as hiring and inflation rise. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2% to 7,136.48 and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.3% to 15,905.85. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3% to 6,664.31.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.

The Dow gained 0.1% while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5% to a record 15,019.80.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,540.38 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.1% to 25,693.95. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.1% to 25,693.95.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.3% to 3,146.81 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 7,531.90.

India's Sensex added 0.2% to 56,043.03. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of Tuesday's rise. They offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents $67.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.90 on Tuesday to $67.54. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, shed 47 cents to $70.58. It rose $2.30 the previous session to $71.05.

The dollar advanced to 109.79 yen from Tuesday's 109.70 yen. The euro edged higher to $1.1756 from $1.1755.