Global players' union builds on FIFA regulations with a guide for expectant mothers

''There is this perceived incompatibility, not just in football, in sport more generally, that you can't have a child and be an athlete. And actually there are players out there who have disproven this on a daily basis," Culvin said. "So we wanted to kind of bring all of this together, and elevate and listen to the player voice, centralize their experiences alongside experts on the scientific literature, and create something that hadn't been produced before, with the FIFPRO stamp on it.''