Global Citizen takes its fight against poverty to the world's growing cities

DETROIT — Global Citizen is turning to cities as it looks to break through what it sees as widespread political gridlock hindering large-scale action on its goal of ending extreme poverty worldwide.
The nonprofit advocacy group has rallied the private sector and foreign dignitaries to solve humanitarian challenges together, driving millions of dollars toward replenishing international aid and eradicating polio since 2008. But Global Citizen co-founder Simon Moss said Thursday it is local officials who are increasingly joining traditional international players in shaping whether communities are equipped to tackle urgent crises.
''We can get beyond partisan politics a lot of the time when you're dealing with a group of people in a city who all literally live there," Moss said.
''That's easier a lot of the time to get real progress compared to waiting on elected officials in capitals, who will often talk a good game and who'll be responsive, but where, in America and many other countries, they're finding it really hard to actually make big-picture policy decisions," he added.
The emphasis arose when leaders heard shared concerns from partners across major African and North American cities. In Detroit, which Thursday hosted Global Citizen's first American conference outside New York City, organizers saw an opportunity to highlight a place experiencing population growth after decades-long losses alongside the auto industry's decline.
The urban focus also reflects U.N. projections that more than two-thirds of the world's population will live in cities by 2050 — a trend that Global Citizen fears will worsen concentrated poverty if local governments don't start creating inclusive economic opportunities.
Making AI available to small businesses
To prevent under-resourced communities from missing the latest technological changes, Global Citizen unveiled a new partnership making artificial intelligence more accessible.