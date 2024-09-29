Global Citizen CEO taps into Generation Z's sense of urgency

A: Based on our most recent data, over 70% of our members are Gen Z. We need to continue to double down on that. It's fueled by the reality that I think we have a model of activism powered through the Global Citizen app that young people can relate to. And it gives them the power of putting activism and advocacy within their own hands. I think that our approach has always been to try to equip young people with the best, most thoughtful policy asks that are backed by incredible research and data and have the ability to have the most profound impact to bring an end to extreme poverty.