ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.
Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Revisit a startling 1951 series by Black writer Carl Rowan, who confronted racism for Minnesota readers
The renowned journalist found "new optimism and old despair" on a 6,000-mile journey through the segregated South.
World
Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful
Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule.
Variety
GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold
Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.
Variety
Eileen Gu: Navigating two cultures, judged by both of them
She is an exceptional athlete who has already won medals in the Beijing Olympics. But the fascination — some might say obsession — with Eileen Gu's origin story has threatened to overshadow anything she does on the slopes.
Variety
Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway
Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.