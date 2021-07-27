TOKYO — The rains came to Tokyo on Tuesday morning.
After many days of blistering sunshine and summer humidity, enough to cause discomfort and heatstroke at some venues in recent days, the rain cooled Tokyo by about 10 degrees Tuesday morning, taking the edge off.
But worries about the effect of Tropical Storm Nepartak and its accompanying drenching have led to changes in Olympic events and some cancellations of practices as preparations for the storm proceed.
The storm is expected to make landfall in Japan on Tuesday evening.
