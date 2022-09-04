DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A glider crashed near a skydiving company in Dubai on Sunday and its South African pilot was killed, the country's state-run news agency reported, just days after a similar incident.

The authorities did not specify the cause of the "amateur glider" crash, or elaborate on where exactly in the city the incident occurred. Dubai is a popular skydiving destination where parachutes can be seen daily over its skyscrapers and beaches.

Last Wednesday, a glider hurtled into the parking lot of the country's largest mosque, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The pilot was injured. Authorities are still investigating the "technical malfunction" that led to the crash of that single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft.