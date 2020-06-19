Businessman Glen Taylor has tapped a company insider to be the next chief executive of Taylor Corporation, the North Mankato-based communications-services company.

Charlie Whitaker, who joined the privately held company in 2012 and was most recently executive vice president, succeeds Taylor as CEO. Taylor will remain chairman of the company.

"Charlie was a trusted supplier and friend to Taylor for many years," Glen Taylor said in a news release. "We were excited when he joined the Taylor team and his energy, experience and enthusiasm made an immediate difference for our company. His recent leadership through our business transformation and his guidance through the global pandemic has proven that Charlie is ready for this top leadership role."

Taylor Corp. is one of the nation's largest privately held companies, with more than 80 subsidiaries and 12,000 employees across nine countries.

"I am honored that Glen has given me the opportunity to build upon his 60-year legacy of growth and prosperity at Taylor," said Whitaker. "Glen has been both a boss and a mentor to me and it is a privilege to help him continue Taylor's success in this new role."

Taylor, a self-made billionaire who built the company from a small wedding-card business in 1975, took back the CEO mantle at Taylor Corporation last year when his niece, Deb Taylor, stepped down. Deb Taylor had served as CEO since June 2015.

At Taylor Corp., Whitaker has led several of its companies and played a key role in several major acquisitions, according to the company.

Before joining Taylor Corporation, Whitaker spent 30 years in the printing industry, including as president of Los Angeles-based Spicers Paper, a paper and packaging distribution firm operating in the western U.S.

Whitaker currently is chairman for the Greater Mankato Growth Board of Directors and chairman for the Mankato Area Foundation Holdings Board of Directors