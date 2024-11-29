Glen Stubbe Photo List

Just a few days into a Minnesota Spring brought significant rainfall Wednesday. It won’t be long before these cottonwood trees along the banks of the Mississippi river in Hastings are filled with blowing fluffy clusters of seeds and then tall leafy canopies to bring shade in the summer sun. For now we can be grateful that these above warmish temperatures brought a few inches of rain instead of a few fee to snow. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (Glen Stubbe)