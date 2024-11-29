Just a few days into a Minnesota Spring brought significant rainfall Wednesday. It won’t be long before these cottonwood trees along the banks of the Mississippi river in Hastings are filled with blowing fluffy clusters of seeds and then tall leafy canopies to bring shade in the summer sun. For now we can be grateful that these above warmish temperatures brought a few inches of rain instead of a few fee to snow. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (Glen Stubbe)
Glen Stubbe Photo List
November 29, 2024 at 6:21PM
After 26 years and more than 56,910 photos, Glen Stubbe filed his last assignment for the Minnesota Star Tribune on Dec. 3.
From his first photo at the Star Tribune — taken the day before he officially started — featuring former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura holding a doll of himself on a campaign stop, to his work at the RNC and DNC this year, Stubbe’s passion for covering politics has been unmatched.
Stubbe started his career in Pennsylvania after graduating from Syracuse University in 1981 and had subsequent stops at the Tampa Tribune and the Washington Times, where he served as photographer, photo editor and ultimately director of photography. Stubbe began working in the business department at the Star Tribune in 1998. He later transitioned to primarily political coverage, photographing countless campaigns and stories highlighting how politics affect our day-to-day lives.Stubbe’s political photographs at the Star Tribune included four presidents, five governors, nine turkey pardons and more than 600 assignments at the State Capitol. He photographed the historic signings of the marriage bill, the stadium bill, the minimum wage bill, legalized marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz signing off for COVID-19 aid in his home.
Stubbe’s ability to work with everyone on the political spectrum is a hallmark of his professionalism and dedication to providing exceptional journalism to Minnesotans.