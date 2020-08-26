ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Tyler Glasnow finished with a flurry after giving up an early home run.

Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Tuesday night.

"Electric stuff," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Glasnow (1-1) fanned nine of his final 10 batters using a mix of on-target fastballs and curveballs. The 6-foot-8 right-hander allowed two runs, five hits and one walk.

"I feel like I got a little better as the game went on," Glasnow said. "I definitely feel like the adjustments I made, like later in the fourth, the fifth, sixth ans seventh were probably the best I felt in a real long time. Very encouraging."

Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit back-to-back homers for the Rays, who have won eight of 10.

Edgar García got the final two outs with a runner on second, claiming his first career save. He replaced Jalen Beeks, who left with a forearm-elbow area injury.

The Rays have eight pitchers on the injured list.

The Orioles, who lost for just the second time in 10 road games, got a homer from Renato Núñez.

"We had a tough time with Glasnow," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "He was really on his game tonight. When you face a starter like that and he has the 97, 98 (mph) working and a hammer of a breaking ball, it makes it tough on you offensively. We had a tough time getting a rally together or making a whole lot of contact off Glasnow."

Baltimore's Anthony Santander had his 18-game hitting streak end after going 0 for 4. He hit .329 (25-for-76) with eight homer and 20 RBIs during the streak.

After Renfroe hit a two-run drive, two pitches later Margot made it 3-1 in the second on his homer off Tommy Milone (1-4).

Renfroe had been hitless in his previous 12 at-bats.

The Rays went up 4-2 on Ji-Man Choi's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Ryan Mountcastle got the Orioles within 3-2 on a fourth-inning RBI single.

Núñez hit a solo shot in the first that stopped a 58 at-bat homer drought.

Milone gave up four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"That second inning was a little bit of a battle," Milone said. " Once I got out of that I kind of had to put myself in check and tell myself I needed to get ahead and throw more strikes and keep us in the game."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Wade LeBlanc was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow stress reaction, ending his season. LeBlanc left Sunday's game against Boston in the first inning after feeling elbow discomfort. LeBlanc was 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA over six starts in his first season with Baltimore. ... C Pedro Severino was not in the starting lineup and is day-to-day with a hip flexor injury. "Hopefully he'll be in there the next day or two," manager Brandon Hyde said. ... SS José Iglesias (left quadriceps strain) and RH Hunter Harvey (right forearm strain) traveled with the team to continue their rehab assignments. Both could come off the IL during this road trip.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier, who left Monday's game one inning after getting on the right foot by a pitch, entered as defensive replacement in the seventh inning. ... RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder inflammation) had a bullpen session and could soon throw to hitters.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-3) will start Wednesday night in the second game of the three-game set. The Rays will counter with RHP Trevor Richards (0-0).