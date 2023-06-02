Betty Kohn was one of the first to nab the townhouses near Twin Lakes Park in St. Louis Park when they went up for sale in the mid-1980s. She was able to get an end unit and have a hand in how the interior was designed.

The result was a residence with soaring ceilings, high-quality finishes as well as public and private spaces, including ones that could easily accommodate guests.

"How the rooms were configured was done with an architect," said her daughter Shelly Horowitz. "She wanted a vaulted ceiling, and eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. … The dining room became a place for Friday night dinners with the family."

Off of main gathering spaces, a cozy den that includes a gas fireplace was put in, with a library and a built-in desk nook just off to the side.

Downstairs, a "mini-apartment" became a place where family and friends could settle in for extended stays. With a kitchenette, living room, bedroom and bathroom, the lower-level walkout allowed for practically independent living. At one point, it even became a multi-generational living space.

"We lived downstairs for eight years," Horowitz said. "It was great for me, my husband and two small children."

Now, after 37 years, the family has listed the three-bedroom, four-bath, two-plus-story walk-out tucked in the Princeton Court Townhomes community.

"My mother is 91 and is downsizing," Horowitz said. "This condo is 3,075 square feet and too big for where she is in her life right now."

The house also includes a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet and a jetted tub in the bathroom.

Granite countertops and a double oven can be found in the kitchen. The fireplace in the den features a marble surround.

"My mother has great taste," Horowitz said. "It's definitely got a glam to it."

One of the home's best features is the location — an end unit that lends itself to ample natural light. The row of townhouses also overlooks a pond, which was especially enjoyable from the open-air deck off the kitchen or the screened porch off the dining room.

"It's beautiful with the blooming trees and ducks swimming in the pond," she said.

Listing agent Sheri Fine added that the location allows for easy access to nearby parks, Cedar Lake and the Shops at West End. The location is also a hop, skip and jump away from thoroughfares such as Interstate 394, Hwy. 100 and Hwy. 5.

"It's super convenient within St. Louis Park but also if you're trying to get to other areas outside of that," Fine said. "It's quick access to all these major arteries."

Sheri Fine (SheriFine@edinarealty.com; 612-720-2442) has the $595,000 listing.