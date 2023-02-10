Giving cats meds is challenging

You probably know from experience that it can be difficult to give medication to cats, but the statistics might shock you. The results of an online survey of owners' experiences medicating their cats at home, published last year in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, found that 35% of owners failed to complete their cats' course of medication; 50.7% reported that they were "sometimes" or "never" given information or advice on how to administer medication by their veterinary team; and 51.6% said their relationship with their cat was negatively affected by having to give medication. For their part, cats didn't make it any easier. They responded by spitting out tablets (78.7%), trying to bite or scratch the owner (77%), refusing medication in food (71.7%) and running away from the owner (52.7%).

When pets don't get the meds they need, treatment is less effective. Fortunately for cats and their people, longer-lasting medications are becoming available that can be administered by injection at the veterinary clinic or transdermally for slow-acting release. Tasty compounded medications may also be an option.

If your cat is difficult to medicate, tell your veterinarian so they can plan the most effective protocol and give you tips on administering medication that may make it easier on you and your cat.

False grit

A long-lived myth that just won't die is that birds need grit in their diet to help their gizzards grind food. Not so! Grit has been shown to remove vitamins A, K and B from a bird's digestive system, and an overabundance of grit can cause life-threatening impactions in pet parrots and smaller birds such as budgies or cockatiels. A couple of grains of grit every couple of months is OK to give finches and canaries, but skip it for parrots.