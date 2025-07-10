Giveon's 'Beloved' highlights the universal commonality of love and romance struggles

NEW YORK — Giveon has been on a quest for musical and personal growth since releasing his studio debut three years ago. But the more things have changed, they've also stayed the same.
''The girls didn't stop,'' he said with a sly smile. ''I don't even know if I grew in that area.''
That's not necessarily bad news for the ''Heartbreak Anniversary'' singer, because when it comes to emoting about the complexities of love and romance, the business of Giveon is always booming.
''I don't wanna get to a point where I start talking about the same thing, but there's so much still left to say," he said.
The seven-time Grammy nominee says plenty on his anticipated sophomore album, ''Beloved,'' out Friday. He won't argue that it's another heartbreak manifesto, but he insists this project is more nuanced and introspective.
''I like to write songs about what people are thinking, but they don't want to say out loud,'' said the Drake and Justin Bieber collaborator. ''Some of these experiences aren't that unique. I'll Google something random, like, ‘Yo, my elbow itches on Thursday — what is that?' Somebody'll be like, ‘My elbow's itching on Thursday, too!' So, I'm like we all going through the same thing.''
Following 2020's ''Give or Take,'' the 13-track featureless album was crafted during a three-year period, with Giveon writing on every song. With the bulk of production handled by Sevn Thomas, Peter Lee Johnson and Matthew Burnett, the rich sounds of live musicians were recorded and songs began as jam sessions. It was a change for the ''Like I Want You'' artist who generally starts his creative process by first writing over instrumental loops.
Giveon's identifiable baritone voice, wrapped around relationship musings, has consistently cut through the vibe-centered and party-focused R&B that's dominated the past decade. Some fans and critics complain that vulnerability is absent among today's artists, as phrases like ''if it don't feel like 90s R&B, I don't want it'' have become popular hashtags. Giveon evokes that golden era nostalgia, but you won't find him begging and pleading to lost loves in the music video rain like many popular artists of that time.