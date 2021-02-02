EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton each had 12 points as Evansville got past Valparaiso 58-51 on Monday night.
Jax Levitch added 11 points and Noah Frederking had 10 for Evansville (8-8, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference).
Donovan Clay had 14 points for the Crusaders (6-11, 3-5). Valparaiso totaled 18 second-half points, a season low.
The Purple Aces improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Evansville defeated Valparaiso 70-52 on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
