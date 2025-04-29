Giro d'Italia cycling race to go inside the Vatican's walls in homage to Pope Francis

ROME — It could very well be the biggest sporting event ever held inside the walls of the Vatican.
The Giro d'Italia will pay homage to the late Pope Francis by passing through the Vatican gardens behind St. Peter's Basilica and in front of the Santa Marta hotel — where Francis lived — during the final stage of the cycling race on June 1.
More than 150 cyclists will pedal for three kilometers (nearly two miles) through an area of the Vatican rarely seen by the general public and live TV images will broadcast the scenes around the world.
''The original idea was to have Francis signal the start of the last stage to promote the Vatican and the Eternal City in the 2025 Holy Year,'' Giro director Mauro Vegni told The Associated Press on Tuesday following a presentation of the 21st stage.
Francis, however, died last week at 88.
''We wanted to go right up to Casa Santa Marta because we knew the pope was aging, so we thought he could come down and offer a blessing to start the final stage. Then unfortunately things turned out differently. But it will remain an homage to Francis,'' Vegni added.
By June, there should be a new pope, with the conclave to elect Francis' successor slated to start May 7.
Bishop Paul Tighe, the No. 2 in the Vatican's culture and education ministry, said hosting the Giro highlights ''that there is kind of an interest in the Church in the whole reality of sport.