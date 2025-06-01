Girma returns, LaBonta makes historic debut in U.S. women's 3-0 win over China

''We've missed her. We really have,'' U.S. coach Emma Hayes said. ''Just in terms of the way we controlled the game, her in the deeper spaces making decisions — when to play forward, when not to — just rebuilding the connections again because if you think about the last time Naomi was here, there's been a lot of changes. But she said she was so happy to be back. She didn't realize how much she'd missed it until she drove up in the bus and saw the fans. But she's a world class player and you could see that.''