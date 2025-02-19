As state hockey quarterfinals kick off Wednesday, here are 10 players to keep an eye on at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul — from All-Minnesota honorees to future Division I stars.
10 players to watch at the girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul
Edina, Andover, Orono and other teams will be represented by state’s best at Xcel Energy Center.
Ida Huber
Dodge County, senior goaltender
The future Long Island University netminder tops the state in fewest goals conceded per game (0.83) and save percentage (95.8%). A varsity starter since eighth grade, Huber has helped the Wildcats to back-to-back appearances at Xcel.
Brooklyn Mauch
Marshall, sophomore forward
Mauch leads the state tournament field in scoring and total points, with 47 goals and 35 assists this season. The sophomore forward scored twice in a 5-2 Section 3 title win over Luverne, sending the Tigers to state for the first time since 2018.
Katya Sander
Holy Family, junior defender
Sander, a junior, is a Gophers commit with 11 goals and 17 assists from the Holy Family blue line. The Fire have conceded an average of 1.32 goals per game and held then-No. 1 Minnetonka to one goal in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship.
Zoe Lopez
Orono, senior forward
Before she plays at Minnesota State Mankato, Lopez will finish her fifth season as a Spartans starter with a second consecutive trip to state. Her 49 points (32 goals, 17 assists) lead Orono for the third season in a row.
Lorelai Nelson
Edina, junior forward
The junior Penn State commit has a team-high 38 points for the Hornets, the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A bracket. The defending state champs return both goal scorers — Nelson and Whitney Horton — from their 2-0 win over Hill-Murray in the 2024 title game.
Mackenzie Jones
Andover, senior defender
The Huskies' second- and fourth-highest point totals come from the blue line, thanks to Wisconsin commit Jones (34) and St. Thomas commit Courtney Little (29). Jones has been a steady presence for Andover on both sides of the puck, helping the Huskies to an undefeated 2022 state title in Class 2A.
Jaylie French
Warroad, sophomore forward/defender
The sophomore leads the Warriors in points with 24 goals and 32 assists. She did last year, too, when the Warriors won a third consecutive state title.
Sophie Stramel
Rosemount, senior forward
The future Minnesota State Mankato player scored the game-winner in the Irish’s 1-0 section final victory over Eastview, booking a third consecutive trip to state. It was the senior’s 27th goal of the season; she also has 28 assists.
Teagan Kulenkamp
Centennial/Spring Lake Park, senior forward
The senior St. Thomas commit leads the state in assists with 44. She’s also scored 26 goals for the Cougars, who received the second seed in the Class 2A field.
Sophia Hess
River Lakes, senior forward
Hess, a senior and future University of Wisconsin-River Falls skater, has 52 points this season (35 goals, 17 assists), double the next closest teammate for the Stars, seeded No. 8 in Class 1A.
