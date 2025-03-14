High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from girls basketball 1A and 2A semifinals

Defending champions Goodhue (1A) and Providence Academy (2A) look to return to title game.

By Alyce Brown,

Jim Paulsen and

Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 14, 2025 at 4:30PM
Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway (30) will try to lead the Lions past Minnewaska Friday in the semifinals to secure a fourth consecutive 2A state championship game appearance. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Eight teams in Class 2A and 1A play Friday for the opportunity to compete in the state championship.

The Class 1A quarterfinals took place Thursday amid the semifinal round for 4A and 3A.

Here’s a game-by-game recap of Wednesday’s quarterfinal games, which include 2A.

Here’s the schedule for Friday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

At Williams Arena

Class 1A

12 p.m.: West Central vs. Goodhue

2 p.m.: MACCRAY vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Class 2A

6 p.m.: Minnewaska vs. Providence Academy

8 p.m.: Minnehaha Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton

Below are live reports of Class 1A and 2A semifinal games.

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

Heather Rule

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

