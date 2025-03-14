Eight teams in Class 2A and 1A play Friday for the opportunity to compete in the state championship.
State tournament: Live scores and updates from girls basketball 1A and 2A semifinals
Defending champions Goodhue (1A) and Providence Academy (2A) look to return to title game.
March 14, 2025 at 4:30PM
The Class 1A quarterfinals took place Thursday amid the semifinal round for 4A and 3A.
Here’s a game-by-game recap of Wednesday’s quarterfinal games, which include 2A.
Here’s the schedule for Friday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:
At Williams Arena
Class 1A
12 p.m.: West Central vs. Goodhue
Class 2A
Below are live reports of Class 1A and 2A semifinal games.
MACCRAY faces Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in the second Class 1A state semifinals at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena.