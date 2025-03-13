High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from girls basketball Class 4A and 3A semifinals; 1A quarterfinals

The girls basketball state tournament continues Thursday at the U of M’s Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion.

By Jim Paulsen,

Ron Haggstrom,

Cassidy Hettesheimer,

Alyce Brown and

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 13, 2025 at 3:00PM
Maple Grove guards Addie Hanna (1) and Sophia Anderson (34) fight White Bear Lake forward Maddy Thompson (10) for a loose ball late in the second half of the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday. Maple Grove will play Lakeville North in the 4A semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twelve teams across three classifications advanced to the semifinal round on Wednesday. Here’s a game-by-game recap of the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, eight Class 1A teams look to move on to the semifinals.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

At Williams Arena

Class 3A

12 p.m.: Alexandria vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2 p.m.: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Marshall

Class 4A

6 p.m.: Lakeville North vs. Maple Grove

8 p.m.: Hopkins vs. Eastview

Class 1A

At Maturi Pavilion

11 a.m.: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-4) vs. Goodhue (24-5)

1 p.m.: Cromwell-Wright (25-4) vs. West Central Area (23-6)

3 p.m.: MACCRAY (23-5) vs. Mayer Lutheran (26-3)

5 p.m.: Sacred Heart (24-6) vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (29-2)

Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinal games.

about the writers

about the writers

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See More

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See More

Heather Rule

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Girls basketball live blog: Class 1A quarterfinals and Class 3A semifinals get underway

card image

In 1A, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley plays Goodhue at 11 a.m. while Alexandria and Benilde-St. Margaret's play for a spot in the 3A championship at noon.

High Schools

For Minnesota teen, father's memory lives on through love of basketball

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, March 12

card image