Twelve teams across three classifications advanced to the semifinal round on Wednesday. Here’s a game-by-game recap of the quarterfinals.
State tournament: Live scores and updates from girls basketball Class 4A and 3A semifinals; 1A quarterfinals
The girls basketball state tournament continues Thursday at the U of M’s Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion.
March 13, 2025 at 3:00PM
On Thursday, eight Class 1A teams look to move on to the semifinals.
Here’s the schedule for Thursday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:
At Williams Arena
Class 3A
2 p.m.: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Marshall
Class 4A
6 p.m.: Lakeville North vs. Maple Grove
8 p.m.: Hopkins vs. Eastview
Class 1A
At Maturi Pavilion
Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinal games.
In 1A, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley plays Goodhue at 11 a.m. while Alexandria and Benilde-St. Margaret's play for a spot in the 3A championship at noon.